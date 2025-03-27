Nine Little Indians: Leonardo DiCaprio’s documentary on boarding school abuse

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is stepping behind the camera as a producer for ‘Nine Little Indians’, a powerful documentary uncovering decades of abuse at a Native American boarding school in South Dakota.

The film, directed by Shannon Kring, highlights the traumatic experiences of former students at St. Paul’s Indian Mission School and their fight for justice.

Advertisement

The documentary follows the Charbonneau sisters and their schoolmates, who have spent nearly 20 years seeking accountability for the horrific abuse they suffered at the institution. Their battle to hold the Catholic Church responsible for crimes committed within the school’s walls is at the heart of the film.

Advertisement

With firsthand testimonies from survivors, former nuns, and even an abbot who oversaw priests accused of rape and murder, ‘Nine Little Indians’ aims to expose the dark legacy of American Indian boarding schools. These institutions, set up to force Native American children into Anglo-American culture, have a deeply troubling history of neglect, violence, and death.

DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way, is leading the project in collaboration with Red Queen Media and Terra Mater Studios. Joining the effort is author and public speaker Tony Robbins, who has signed on as an executive producer.

Jennifer Davisson, President of Production at Appian Way, described the project as essential viewing:

“We are honored to work with Tony Robbins and Shannon Kring on this important film that brings to light the horrific crimes committed at St. Paul’s Indian Mission School.”

Kring, who has worked closely with tribal communities, started the project in 2016 when she was invited to document the discovery of skeletal remains at the school. She emphasized the importance of confronting this dark chapter in history: “It’s time for our nation to acknowledge these tragedies and ensure they are never forgotten.”

With ‘Nine Little Indians’ in post-production, the filmmakers hope to spark conversations about the abuses endured by Indigenous children at these schools. Robbins, inspired by the resilience of the survivors, hopes the film will be a call to action: “Their courage is remarkable. I hope this documentary inspires others as much as their strength has inspired me.”

The documentary is likely to premiere soon.