Nicki Minaj’s fan sues for $5m, accuses rapper of bullying

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s avid fan has now turned into a potential foe for the songstress. The fan, who was once in awe of the Nicki Minaj, has now filed a lawsuit demanding $5 million. The plaintiff, Tameer Peak, has reportedly sued the New York rapper in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing her of being a bully. The lawsuit claims damages for “reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.”

According to a TMZ report, Tameer Peak has been one of Minaj’s prime followers and admirers for the past 15 years. He also claimed to have supported the songstress’ career by promoting her 2023 album, “Pink Friday 2.” The suit alleges that the rapper labeled the fan as a “stalker” for impersonating her crew members. As a counter-response, Peak has now sued his once-beloved musician for $5 million in damages.

Moreover, the plaintiff alleges that the 41-year-old hip-hop star called him a “paid mole sent to sabotage her” in 2017. In the lawsuit, Peak mentions an alleged incident where Minaj invited him to her hotel and then “embarrassed him in front of 100K viewers.” Additionally, Peak claims that Minaj implied he was on welfare and called him “one sandwich short of a picnic.”

Additionally, he claims that in 2020, Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, allegedly “battered him” during a Super Bowl LIV event. For context, Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995. He also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2002. Moreover, Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for threatening singer Cardi B’s ex, Offset, in 2023. Minaj and Petty tied the knot in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, Peak is known for his litigious spirit and has two pending lawsuits against NYPD officers. He also has one defamation lawsuit against an X user named Cabria Nelson. On the other hand, Minaj recently settled a legal dispute with a blogger who issued defamatory comments about her. According to court documents obtained by XXL on August 17, the singer reached a settlement with internet personality Marley Green, known as Nosey Heaux, whom she sued in September 2022. Meanwhile, Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, told TMZ that Peak has been harassing the rapper-singer for years on social media. Following this, he allegedly attempts to financially exploit her with his lawsuit. Burstein further commented that Peak will “regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”