Nicki Minaj ditches ‘Pink Friday 2’ deluxe for new album ‘Pink Friday 3’

Nicki Minaj is making waves in the music world with a major announcement: she’s scrapping plans for a deluxe edition of her latest album, ‘Pink Friday 2’, in favor of a brand new release. In a surprising turn, Minaj revealed on social media that she will be moving forward with a fresh project, ‘Pink Friday 3’, instead.

In a post shared on X, Minaj explained her decision to pivot from the deluxe edition. “I’ve decided to create a brand new album rather than doing a deluxe for ‘Pink Friday 2’,” she wrote. She went on to assure fans that while some tracks from the original album would be included, there would also be entirely new material. “The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album,” Minaj added, hinting at the high quality of the upcoming project.

Dear Barbz, IMPORTANT #GagCity ANNOUNCEMENT: Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I've decided to do a brand new album. I'll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The "anxiety" song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I'll announce the new date within the next… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 16, 2024

Minaj, known for her dynamic style and chart-topping hits, emphasized that the decision came from a place of deep respect for her work. “’Pink Friday 2′ is incredibly special to me,” she said, reflecting on her role as a mother and the personal significance of her recent album. She expressed a desire to maintain the album’s integrity and avoid diluting it with additional tracks that might disrupt its original flow.

The rapper’s announcement was met with excitement from her devoted fan base, the Barbz, who have eagerly followed her career. Minaj’s post conveyed her enthusiasm and gratitude for their support. “PF3 is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done,” she declared, promising that the new album would deliver something truly exceptional.

In her social media update, Minaj also shared some insight into her creative process. She mentioned that the new music she’s working on has exceeded her expectations and that she is determined to ensure every decision made regarding ‘Pink Friday 2’ and ‘Pink Friday 3’ is deliberate and thoughtful. “This era has just been so successful and rewarding,” she reflected. “I want to be absolutely certain that every single decision is intentional.”