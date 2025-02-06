Major Ram returns! SRK and Farah Khan unite for ‘Main Hoon Na 2’: Report

SRK and Farah Khan have just given cinephiles a reason to rejoice! Fans can once again expect to hear the iconic whistle of Major Ram from ‘Main Hoon Na.’ The 2004 film marked the directorial debut of Farah. Upon release, the film became an instant hit and has gained the status of a cult classic. From its chart-busting soundtrack to Sushmita Sen’s stunning looks, the film still finds a space in every Bollywood fan’s heart. As per a report, Farah has conceived an idea for the sequel. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is liking the direction she has in mind for ‘Main Hoon Na 2.’

As per Pinkvilla, Farah is developing a script for ‘Main Hoon Na 2’ under Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s production banner. A source close to the project revealed the details. “Farah has come up with an idea for the sequel, and Shah Rukh loves the direction she’s planning to take. The screenplay is currently in progress, with collaboration between Farah’s writing team and in-house writers at Red Chillies.”

The source added that while the idea of the sequel has sparked buzz, SRK is cautious about the project. The actor notes the need of requiring a solid script for the sequel of the iconic film. “Shah Rukh is clear that he doesn’t want to greenlight a sequel just for the sake of nostalgia. He understands how iconic Main Hoon Na is and has asked for a solid script that surpasses the impact of the original.”

As per details, King Khan is expected to review the script in mid-2025 and decide accordingly. If the superstar greenlights, fans can expect another fulfilling cinematic ride from the actor-director duo. Moreover, the project will mark their fourth collaboration. SRK and Farah first came together for the blockbuster ‘Main Hoon Na.’ Subsequently, in 2007, they delivered the super-hit film ‘Om Shanti Om.’ Finally, in 2014, they came together for ‘Happy New Year.’

In related news, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Sidharth Anand’s ‘King.’ The film will star Abhishek Bachchan as the prime antagonist. Moreover, it will mark the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, fans await further details about the brewing sequel. The 2004 mothership title also started Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Arora, and Suniel Shetty in key roles.