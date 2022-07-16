New track from 1965 War drama ‘Sita Ramam’ shows Dulquer in softer light

‘Kaanunna Kalyanam’, the new promo song of the 1965 War saga ‘Sita Ramam’, is a melody meant to melt hearts.

The song has Dulquer Salmaan expressing his emotions to the touching lyrics penned by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry. The lyrics are among the last ones to be penned by the late iconic Telugu lyricist.

The song, composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, is sung by Anurag Kulkarni, and Sinduri. The lyrical version of this song will be released on July 18. The title of the song in Malayalam is “Kannil Kannil” and is “Kannukkulle” in Tamil.

The song is beautifully choreographed in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. Braving the freezing temperatures, dancers and the lead actress Mrunal Thakur dance gracefully, clad in traditional attire for the classical music.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic film follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunalini Thakur who is making her debut in the South Indian movie. Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth Akkineni will also be seen in a very significant role.

The earlier songs released by the filmmakers “Oh Sita” and “Inthadhanam” too have been garnering admiration from music lovers.

‘Sita Ramam’ is presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema. Tharun Bhaskar, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will be seen in an interesting supporting role in this beautiful love story set in the war backdrop of 1965. The film features camerawork by P.S. Vinod.

In Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, Sita Ramam is gearing to release in theatres worldwide on August 5 this year.