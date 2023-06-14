Never Have I Ever: Meet the Indian characters

Season 4 of the immensely popular Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, hit the screens just a week ago, and fans are absolutely ecstatic about reconnecting with their beloved characters. The dynamic duo of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan, who portray the show’s main leads, have once again taken the entertainment industry by storm, garnering widespread attention and praise.

Never Have I Ever is an American comedy-drama that revolves around the lives of an Indian-American family. At the center of the story is Devi Vishwakumar, played brilliantly by Ramakrishnan. Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl, finds herself navigating the complexities of her final year of high school. Along the way, she grapples with psychological issues, explores the intricacies of relationships and friendships, and confronts the challenges of adolescence head-on.

Jagannathan delivers a stellar performance as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, a successful dermatologist and Devi’s mother. Their relationship is both heartwarming and tumultuous, as Nalini’s unwavering love for her daughter is often tempered with tough parenting and high expectations, resulting in occasional conflicts between the two.

The show also features an exceptional supporting cast, including Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin Kamla, Ranjita Chakravarty as Devi’s wise and loving grandmother, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar, Devi’s late father, who appears in poignant flashbacks and haunting visions.

Never Have I Ever goes beyond being just another teenage comedy-drama. It serves as a powerful testament to the strength of female friendships and the agency of women in relationships. The series fearlessly tackles a range of important issues, including generational trauma, the challenges faced by the Indian diaspora in the United States, the complexities of adolescence, and various mental health concerns.

The show’s co-creators, Mindy Kaling (also known as Vera Mindy Chokalingam) and Lang Fisher, have masterfully crafted a narrative that draws inspiration from Kaling’s own childhood experiences in the Boston area. Their unique blend of wit, humor, and emotional depth has struck a chord with audiences around the world, making Never Have I Ever a must-watch series.