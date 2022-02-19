Follow Us:
Netizens troll Urfi Javed as she goes braless and flaunts her body art

Urfi Javed has been trolled many times in the past. It’s mostly because of her fashion choices. But, this time Urfi is on target of trolls not because of her clothes but because of other reasons. She was captured by the paparazzi, on February 18, as she stepped out of the house while flaunting her body art.

SNS | New Delhi | February 19, 2022 5:58 pm

Urfi Javed body art ( Photo-Google)

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is again making a lot of headlines with her strange fashion. Known for her peculiar fashion sense, Urfi has now left netizens surprised with her never seen before avatar.

Urfi Javed not only experimented with her clothes this time but also painted her body with pink and white flowers.

Seeing this new avatar of Urfi Javed, people’s heads are baffled. The actress had done colorful body art from her hands to her chest. Which she was seen flaunting in her deep neck dress for which she went braless. This new fashion of Urfi has gone beyond the comprehension of the people.

These pictures of Urfi have surfaced on the internet. While many are praising her for the look, a few are also trolling her. One user commented on the look of Urfi Javed, “It looks cool.” Another user said, “Baksh do hume.” A fan also said, “isko kon si bimari h.”

Urfi Javed often makes headlines and gets trolled for her unconventional and absurd looks. Once she was trolled for wearing buttonless pants, a ripped jacket, jeans, and a high-slit skirt. She often becomes the target of trolls and that’s mostly because of her choice of outfits.

Urfi Javed was in the news recently due to her affair with an Indo-Canadian singer. According to reports, the actress has been dating an Indo-Canadian singer named Kunwarr.

Urfi made her first television appearance in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then she went on to become part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and, Punch Beat Season 2.

In addition, Urfi was also seen in popular TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

