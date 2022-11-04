Netizens slam Archana for targeting Shalin Bhanot in latest episode

Shalin Bhanot’s fans have come out in support of their favorite contestant after the last night’s episode. The actor appeared visually distressed & restless & wandered around the house, requesting Bigg Boss yet again to send in food as prescribed by his personal doctor.

While being ushered into the confession room to give him an earful, Shalin was seen folding his hands, trying to explain rather than justify how important was it for him to meet his daily protein requirement. Bigg Boss directed him to reach out to his fellow inmates who would have to chip in & help Shalin with his food from his weekly ration. Shalin also suggested that he is willing to beg for his potion if required but all he wanted to do was stay healthy & follow his doctor’s advice.

The contestants understood him & came forward with suggestions to help him except for Archana who asked him to instead back out & go back to his home to eat Chicken.

Previously many contestants of earlier seasons had special needs for people like Shamita Shetty, Khali & few more which the makers fulfilled but fortunately, no one had to meet the embarrassment & public humiliation that Shalin has to on a daily basis, all for asking for his share of food. Archana’s comments were in very bad taste to instigate Shalin for a reaction but there was none. Shalin thanked the Gharwaales for helping him & understanding his situation.

But netizens have not taken this lightly & ask a serious question?! Is this what Bigg Boss has come down to? Contestants begging for ration & not actually involving them in active tasks.