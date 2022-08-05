Netizens hail Vijay Varma for his spectacular performance in ‘Darlings’

One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Vijay Varma has delivered some of the best performances on the screen with his vibrant filmography. With the release of ‘Darlings’, the audience came across another brilliant performance from the powerhouse performer. Having been studded with a talented star cast like Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, Vijay’s performance in the film stands out and has started to capture the attention of the netizens.

The praising comments of the audience were seen making a lot of noise on social media while hailing Vijay for his superb performance as they are saying:

#Darlings is subtle in its comedy & layered in its messaging! No it does not mock victims of domestic abuse! The mother daughter duo of #AliaBhatt & #ShefaliShah are exceptional but the standout is the sadistic & evil #VijayVarma Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet K. Reen WRITING pic.twitter.com/J0HciK8mNC — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 5, 2022

#Darlings is AMAZING.

A must watch on @NetflixIndia@aliaa08 & @ShefaliShah_ simply wow@MrVijayVarma what a performance! EXCELLENT. Maan gaye!#DarlingsOnNetflix is empowering, liberating & pertinent.

Great mix of quirk & drama@iamsrk, as the credits reads, We love you ❤️ — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) August 5, 2022

Vijay Varma is brilliant in #Darlings — hmmmmm (@gupshup__) August 5, 2022

Moral of the story :- Vijay Varma is a rockstar. It’s about time he gets his due.#VijayVarma https://t.co/gsrnCzgWJm — Star stuff (@Lisa89187883) August 5, 2022

#Darlingsreview Didn’t quite capitalise on its genre but performances works wonder! @aliaa08 is too good with her performance. @ShefaliShah_ I just got a little crush on your expressive eyes while @MrVijayVarma is the real scene-stealer here.

Give it a watch peeps. pic.twitter.com/a1i3phDKNl — Ronit Parshionikar (@ronitp49) August 5, 2022

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.