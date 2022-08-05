Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Netizens hail Vijay Varma for his spectacular performance in ‘Darlings’

Netizens hail Vijay Varma for his spectacular performance in ‘Darlings’

The praising comments of the audience were seen making a lot of noise on social media while hailing Vijay for his superb performance.

SNS | New Delhi | August 5, 2022 7:28 pm

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma

One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Vijay Varma has delivered some of the best performances on the screen with his vibrant filmography. With the release of ‘Darlings’, the audience came across another brilliant performance from the powerhouse performer. Having been studded with a talented star cast like Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, Vijay’s performance in the film stands out and has started to capture the attention of the netizens.

The praising comments of the audience were seen making a lot of noise on social media while hailing Vijay for his superb performance as they are saying:

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Radhika Madan's 'Kacchey Limbu' to have World Premiere at TIFF
Actress Shoba Narayan details idea behind 'DDLJ' broadway musical
'Dobaaraa' will bring Taapsee Pannu in two different looks but not a double role