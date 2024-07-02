Neha Saraf to play wife of Riteish Deshmukh character in ‘Pill’

Actress Neha Saraf, who is known for her work in ‘Kathal’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Lukka Chupi’, ‘Janhit Mein Jari’, ‘Heroine’ and others, will be seen portraying the role of Riteish Deshmukh’s wife in the upcoming series ‘Pill’.

The film is helmed by the National Award-winning director Raj Kumar Gupta. It is based on the pharma industry.

Talking about her character in her upcoming web show, she said: “I’m playing the role of Riteish Deshmukh’s wife in the show. Individually, she is very outspoken and likes to speak her mind. Circumstances have shaped her personality this way. She loves her husband, and vice versa.”

Discussing what attracted her to the role, she shared: “When they came for auditions, the scenes written were very interesting. If I got the chance to do those scenes apart from the web series, I would even do that.”

Sharing her working experience with Riteish Deshmukh, she said: “He is a real gentleman. Working with him was smooth, and the amount of respect he has for women is commendable. He pays attention to every detail of treating a woman; if there is a lady in the room where he is present, he will not sit before her. In one line, he is a true gentleman.”

Reflecting on her working experience with director Raj Kumar Gupta, she said: “He is the kind of person who gives you liberty as an actor, allowing you to showcase your true talent. He definitely guides scene construction, but he also gives you the chance to interpret the scene as an actor. He gives you the liberty to express yourself. It feels very easy working with him. He is a very free-flowing director.”

The series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.