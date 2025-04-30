Neha Kakkar refused to perform for 700 people in Melbourne and ‘lied’: Organisers

Back in March, Neha Kakkar stirred the internet after she broke down on stage during her Melbourne concert. She reached the venue three hours late, and the frustrated crowd booed her, prompting her to cry. The singer claimed that the organisers vanished with her money, and did not arrange for a hotel, food, or water for her and the team. Now, the organisers have come forward refuting her claims. They state that Kakkar threw a tantrum about the crowd and refused to sing for only 700 people.

Speaking with Siddharth Kanan, Pace D, and Bikram Singh Randhawa shared that Neha Kakkar had two shows with the same company on two consecutive days. Her first show was in Sydney, which attracted a footfall of 1500-2000 people. However, the second show was in Melbourne, which only attracted 700 people. They state that because of this, she showed up three hours late. They revealed that “The crowd was very angry at her because they had been waiting for hours.” Pace D and Randhawa added that she refused to perform until the stadium was full. “What I got to know from the organiser was that she said that there are just 700 people, so until you fill up the stadium, I won’t perform.” Moreover, reportedly, the people paid around 300 AUD (approximately Rs 16,000) for the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beats Production (@beatsproductionau)



The organisers also challenged Kakkar’s claim about no sound checks and no compensation for the sound engineers. They said, “There were opening acts there and everyone performed, and all the set-up was done. I don’t think what she was saying is true.” Moreover, they also refuted her claim of non-payment and no arrangements. “Where was she staying if there was no hotel? She was travelling in a G Wagon. Even before the artist flies to Australia, they are fully paid. 100 per cent, she was paid in advance, this is something very basic in Australia.” Additionally, Pace D and Randhawa state that due to a lack of audience, they incurred a loss of 500,000 AUD.

Following the criticism over the delay, Neha Kakkar made allegations against the organisers. She said, “Do you know that I performed for absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel, and even water. Do you know our sound check got delayed by hours because the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when, after so much delay, our sound check started, I could not reach the venue. We didn’t even know if the concert was happening because the organizers stopped picking up my manager’s calls.”

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt remembers Irrfan: “Trust you and KK are having a great big gig in the sky”