Neha Kakkar celebrates 36th birthday with ‘Superstar Singer 3’ surprise!

It’s a special day in the world of music as Neha Kakkar, the powerhouse singer, celebrates her 36th birthday today. Known for her vibrant energy and melodious voice, Neha has been winning hearts not only with her singing but also with her infectious charm. Currently gracing our screens as a judge on the popular singing reality show, Superstar Singer 3, Neha was in for a delightful surprise as the show’s makers and contestants dedicated a ‘birthday special’ episode to her.

Taking to her social media, Neha shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Superstar Singer 3, capturing precious moments from the celebration. In these candid shots, we get to see not only Neha but also her husband Rohanpreet Singh, and her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, making the occasion even more memorable.

The video showcases a rollercoaster of emotions, from Neha getting moved by heartfelt performances to indulging in the sweetness of her birthday cake. The love and warmth poured in by her industry peers and adoring fans on her Instagram post only added to the joy of the day.

Neha’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting at a tender age, she honed her skills by performing at religious events before gaining wider recognition through her participation in Indian Idol’s second season back in 2005. Since then, there has been no looking back for this talented artist.

Her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in Meerabai Not Out marked the beginning of a stellar career, punctuated by hits like “Second Hand Jawaani” from Cocktail and “London Thumakda” from Queen’s soundtrack. Alongside her playback singing, Neha has also captivated audiences through her appearances in music videos and as a judge on various television reality shows.

As Neha Kakkar adds another year to her life, her presence continues to illuminate the music industry, inspiring countless fans and aspiring singers along the way. Here’s wishing her a birthday filled with love, laughter, and endless melodies!