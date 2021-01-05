Singer Neha Bhasin, who started off as a contestant on a reality show almost two decades ago, says such platforms can be a great starting point but winning them does not always mean your career is set.

After emerging as one of the winners of the show “Coke [V] Popstars” in 2002, Neha became a member of the all girls band Viva. The band, which also consisted of Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda, delivered hits such as “Hum naye geet sunaye” and “Jaago zara” but disintegrated after a few years as they all chose to pursue solo careers.

As a solo Bollywood singer, Neha has given hit songs such as “Kuchh khaas”, “Dhunki” and “Jag ghoomeya”.

“Reality shows can be a great starting point. It was a great one for me as well. Having said that, I did have to establish my solo career on my own. I don’t think that just because you enter a reality show, you make it or even if you win, your career is set. I think it’s a great stepping stone and that’s how one should treat it,” Neha told IANS.

She will be soon seen as a team captain on the upcoming show “Indian Pro Music League”.

“I was a participant about 19 years ago of the first big reality show. After that, I have been a judge on two (reality shows). This one (‘Indian Pro Music League’) kind of takes me back to being a performer and competing with my other colleagues. It makes it interesting. I am also representing Delhi which is great as that’s where I hail from,” she said.

The music league will have six teams representing different regions of India. Each of these six teams are supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities, and will have top playback singers as their captains.

Talking about other captains, Neha shared: “I have known Akriti Kakar and Shilpa Rao for many years. I am very close to Bhoomi Trivedi because I did my last show (‘Love Me India’) with her. I am very fond of Shaan.”