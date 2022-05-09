Neetu Kapoor misses Hubby, Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020 after a battle with cancer Neetu Kapoor recalled the last time she spoke to late Rishi Kapoor and opened up about how she and their son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, stayed by Rishi’s side on his last days.

On Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary this year, Neetu had shared a clip from her appearance on Dance Deewane. In the clip, a woman can be seen singing a song dedicated to Rishi.

For instance, on April 13, 2022, Neetu had taken to her Instagram handle and had dropped a monochrome picture with Rishi from their engagement ceremony. In the picture, they were seen exchanging rings and had looked beautiful in traditional ensembles.