Neerja Punia Denied Entry at Dhaba Due to Transgender Identity

Transgender activist and actor Neerja Punia recently spoke out about a distressing incident of discrimination she faced at a dhaba on the night of November 6th. Narrating the incident, Punia revealed that despite being a regular patron at Shri Ram Dhaba, a place she considers her refuge, she was denied entry and summoned by the owner.

According to Punia, the owner explicitly told her to refrain from engaging in any business on the premises and informed her that her entry was banned. Perplexed by this sudden prohibition, Punia sought an explanation, only to be met with a baseless assumption from the owner. He alleged that Punia was involved in sex work, a false and hurtful misconception.

Despite Punia’s earnest efforts to clarify and reason with the owner, she faced persistent aggression. The owner repeatedly told her to leave, pushing her towards the door, and subjected her to harassment. What was supposed to be a familiar sanctuary for Punia turned into a site of degradation solely based on her gender identity.

Punia expressed her deep distress over the incident, revealing that the discriminatory treatment triggered a panic attack, significantly impacting her mental health. She emphasized that this mistreatment, rooted in prejudiced assumptions about her identity, contradicted the respect and acceptance she usually receives in various spaces.

Notably, Neerja Punia, the first transgender contestant on the show “Roadies,” highlighted the damaging effects of such incidents on mental health and called attention to the broader issue of discrimination against transgender individuals. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the transgender community in accessing public spaces without fear of discrimination and bias.