Nayanthara’s X account gets hacked; actress asks fans to ignore strange tweets

‘Jawan’ actress Nayanthara has alerted her fans that her X (formerly twitter) account has been hacked. Stating the issue, she urged her followers to take caution ang ignore any unnecessary and strange tweets posted from her account. Her X bio now reads, “Acting is her passion…The magical Queen!talented..:))And its all about ActressNayan!!:))Keep Supporting!FanTwitter!!” with a link to the Wikipedia page.

Taking to the microblogging site, the actress wrote, “Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted.” Her previous post on the platform was a celebration post marking the one-year anniversary of her and Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan.’ Directed by Atlee, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra among others. It also had a cameo by Sanjay Dutt. The film emerged the biggest film of Hindi cinema at the domestic box office. Overall, the film boasts an impressive collection of over 1000 crores.

Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted. Advertisement — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) September 13, 2024



On September 7, celebrating the blockbuster, Nayanthara shared a clip from the film and penned a short note. She wrote, “1 Year Of Jawan. A complete Masssy from the chief Atlee. Jawan Makes it Huge. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi super fans made it all big.”



As the ‘Jawan’ team celebrates one year of its release, the actioner is set to hit theatres in Japan in November. Sharing the news on social media, Shah Rukh Khan, penned, “Ek kahani justice ki…vengeance ki…villain aur hero ki…Ek kahani Jawan ki… Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!!Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire and action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024.”

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is not the first celebrity whose account is hacked. Moreover, over the years, several celebrities have reported such issues with their social media accounts. These include stars like Amitabh Bachchan, whose Twitter account got hacked in 2020, and Karan Johar, who faced a Twitter breach in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Annapoorni.’