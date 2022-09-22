Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares unseen trailer of ‘Manto’ as the film completes 4 years

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, profoundly known as the King of versatility is one of the most notable and talented actors in the world. Today, Nawaz and his films get the due they deserve but there was a time when his most credible work went unnoticed. While those films could have touched heights and they didn’t, it’s high time now that all the work done, whether earlier or today, gets the credit it deserves.

Taking to his social media, Nawazuddim shared the trailer for one such unnoticed film ‘Manto’ which completes 4 years today. He wrote “A film which shall remain close to my heart forever. #manto completes 4 years today. I would like to share a trailer with you all which never came to light on a bigger scale.”

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Recently, the first look of his upcoming film Haddi was revealed and it took the internet by Storm. Fans are overwhelmed with how on-point the actor looks and they can not get over it. The star will be seen playing a role of a transgender for which he works really hard. Lately, an insider revealed that Nawaz takes about four good hours to get ready for his character in Haddi.

While Nawaz is a very hardworking actor, he is a big name in the country for the amount of diversity he offers in his roles. His portfolio of taking up challenging roles has always impressed his fans and has garnered him a ton of love. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.