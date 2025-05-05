Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood for trying to imitate the South

Lately, Bollywood films have lost their glamour, and most of the titles are struggling at the box office. Several stakeholders of the industry have expressed disappointment over the escalating cost of filmmaking and banking on star power. Filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap have time and again drawn parallels between Bollywood and the Southern film industry. Now, celebrated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also commented on the debate. He slammed Bollywood’s lack of originality and constant churning of formulaic content. He also called out the industry for trying to copy the South.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently busy promoting ‘Costao’ opened up on the debate while speaking with Puja Talwar on YouTube. He reflected on the industry’s habit of churning out content that has worked in the past. “In our industry, the same thing is repeated for five years straight — then, when people get bored, they finally let it go. Actually, insecurity bohut badh gayi hai.”

He added, “Unko lagta hai ek formula chal raha hai toh usse chala lo, ghiso isko. Aur usse bhi pathetic yeh hogaya ki yeh 2, 3, 4 hone lag gaya. Kahin na kahin jaise bankruptcy hoti hai, waise yeh creativeruptcy hogaya. Kangaliyat hai bohut zayada. (In our industry, people use the same ideas again and again for years. People only stop when the audience gets bored. Insecurity has grown a lot. If one formula works, everyone keeps using it and overdoing it. What’s worse is that now they keep making sequels- 2, 3, and even 4. It’s like creative bankruptcy, just like financial bankruptcy. There’s a big lack of creativity.)”

Moreover, speaking on Bollywood copying ideas, he said, “Shuru se humari industry chor rahi hai. Humne gaane chori kiye, story chori ki. (From the start, our industry has been copying. We’ve stolen songs and stories.)” The actor further reflected, “Ab jo chor hote hain, woh kahan se creative ho sakte hain. Humne South se churaya, kabhi yahan se churaya, kabhi wahan se churaya. Even some cult-films which became hits, unke scenes bhi chori kare hue hain. Isko itna normalise kardiya gaya ki chori hai toh kya hua? (How can thieves be creative? We’ve copied from the South, from here, and from there. Even some popular films’ scenes have been copied. It has become so normal that no one questions it anymore.)”

The actor’s latest stint, ‘Costao’ is currently streaming on Zee5.