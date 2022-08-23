Nawazuddin looks unrecognisable in the motion poster of revenge drama ‘Haddi’

People say that the first impression is the most important one and it could not be truer. The adage has been proved right once again as director Akshat Ajay Sharma’s upcoming film, ‘Haddi’ raises the curiosity level amongst the audience.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, the first motion poster of ‘Haddi’ shows him in a never seen avatar. The first look of Nawazuddin (dressed as a woman) intrigues the viewers quite a bit as it talks about the potential of a power-packed entertainer.

‘Haddi’ is a noir revenge drama produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It’s co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla.

Check out the poster:

Writer and Director Akshat Ajay Sharma said, “It’s going to be a double whammy, as ‘Haddi’ gives me the opportunity to collaborate with Nawazuddin. Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience’s interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can’t wait to start filming”.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui further adds, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film.”

Zee Studios ‘Haddi’ is produced by Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha) and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. This film is written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla and is scheduled to release in 2023.