Navra Maaza Navsaacha 2: Sachin Pilgaonkar announces release date

Renowned actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar has delighted fans with the announcement of the much-anticipated sequel to his beloved Marathi film ‘Navra Maaza Navsaacha’. The veteran artist, who holds a deep affection for the original movie, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from audiences.

“Navra Maaza Navsaacha holds a special place in my heart, and to see the overwhelming love and anticipation from our fans has been incredibly humbling. We have poured our hearts into the sequel, and I am confident that this family entertainer will also be loved by our loyal audience, who have always been so supportive of me and my films,” Sachin shared in a press note released by his PR team.

Produced and directed by Sachin himself, ‘Navra Maza Navsaacha 2’ features a stellar cast including his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and the legendary actor Ashok Saraf, both of whom have been longtime collaborators in Sachin’s cinematic journey.

Recently, Sachin, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Ashok Saraf marked a special moment by revealing the film’s release date through a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple, followed by a casual retreat indulging in Mumbai’s favorite snack, vada-pav.

The sequel also stars popular actors Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, and Siddharth Jadhav in prominent roles. ‘Navra Maaza Navsaacha 2’ is slated to hit the silver screens on September 20, promising to continue the legacy of laughter and warmth that endeared the original to audiences.

The first installment of this comedy-drama, ‘Navra Maaza Navsaacha’, was originally released in 2004, marking a significant milestone in Sachin’s career. Now, after two decades, Sachin Pilgaonkar is set to captivate audiences once again with the much-awaited sequel, promising a delightful cinematic experience for Marathi cinema lovers everywhere.