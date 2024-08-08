Natasa Stankovic finds joy with son Agastya in Serbia

Recently separated from cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic is embracing quality time with her son, Agastya, in Serbia. The actress and model shared glimpses of their life together on Instagram this Wednesday, offering a heartwarming look at their mother-son bond.

In the vibrant photos, Natasa, dressed in a playful red polka-dotted outfit with her hair styled neatly in a bun, is seen basking in the sunshine with Agastya. One of the highlights includes a sweet video of the pair feeding swans, capturing a tender moment between them. Natasa kept the caption simple, using just an emoji to convey her happiness.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

Earlier this month, Natasa celebrated Agastya’s fourth birthday with a fun-filled Hot Wheels-themed party. Instagram was abuzz with festive pictures and videos from the event, where Agastya enjoyed the company of his friends and a cake that matched the racing theme. Dressed in a white Hot Wheels T-shirt, the birthday boy even posed with a toy car that was part of the party décor. Natasa, in a stylish pink-checkered top, joined Agastya in the celebrations, which included a delightful moment of him holding a racing flag as his friends sang him happy birthday. Her post was accompanied by a cheerful caption that read, “Agu turns 4,” adorned with balloon emojis.

This celebration follows the announcement of Natasa’s separation from Hardik Pandya, which was confirmed last month. Pandya took to his Instagram to reveal that the couple had mutually decided to part ways after four years together. He described the decision as difficult but emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their son. Pandya assured fans that Agastya would remain at the heart of their lives, highlighting their focus on ensuring his well-being.

Natasa and Hardik’s relationship began in 2019, and they tied the knot in 2020. Despite the changes in their personal lives, both Natasa and Hardik remain dedicated to providing a loving and supportive environment for their young son.