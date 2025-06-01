Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are expecting baby no. 2

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, are preparing to expand their family once again! The couple, who welcomed their first child, Sufi, in 2021, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news that baby number two is on the way.

The post, brimming with warmth, featured a series of candid pictures. In one, Jankee is seen glowing as she shows off her baby bump, while Nakuul and little Sufi are all smiles, clearly excited about the new addition.

“The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again,” they wrote in their caption, tagging photographer Rasshi Ganeriwal for the heartwarming shoot.

Fans and industry friends quickly flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So sweet. God bless,” while actor Dia Mirza chimed in with, “How wonderful! Love love love love.”

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee’s journey together began over two decades ago. The couple started dating in their teenage years and tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on January 28, 2012. Their love story, rooted in friendship and years of shared dreams, has long inspired fans.

Professionally, Nakuul has become a familiar face on Indian television. He burst onto the scene in 2012 with the show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, which earned him recognition as Best Male Debut.

He then won hearts as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and later as Ram Kapoor in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, both of which solidified his place among TV’s most popular stars.

His accolades include four ITA Awards, four Gold Awards, and three Indian Telly Awards.

In addition to television, Nakuul has ventured into the digital space, co-producing and starring in the web series ‘I Don’t Watch TV’. He also appeared in ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’, ‘Ved and Arya’, and the third season of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.