Loretta Swit, two-time Emmy-winning actress, passes away at 87

Sad news from the world of classic television: Loretta Swit, beloved for her Emmy-winning portrayal of Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the iconic TV series *M*A*S*H*, has passed away at the age of 87.

Her publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed that Swit died peacefully at her New York City home on Friday, likely due to natural causes.

Advertisement

For those who grew up watching *M*A*S*H*, Loretta Swit was more than just the tough, no-nonsense head nurse of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War — she was a symbol of depth and complexity on a show that brilliantly blended humor, heart, and hard-hitting social commentary.

Advertisement

*M*A*S*H* first hit the small screen in 1972, drawing inspiration from Robert Altman’s 1970 movie, which itself was adaptation of a novel by Richard Hooker. Over 11 seasons, the CBS series chronicled the chaotic, often absurd lives of doctors and nurses trying to save lives under the most stressful conditions imaginable.

Alongside Alan Alda, Loretta Swit was one of the show’s longest-standing stars, their characters growing and evolving in front of a massive audience.

The series finale, aired on February 28, 1983, remains a landmark moment in TV history. This two-and-a-half-hour episode attracted over 100 million viewers — making it the most-watched scripted television episode ever. *M*A*S*H* was more than just a comedy; it was a cultural touchstone that critics and fans alike still celebrate.

Interestingly, the character of Major Houlihan started out very differently on the big screen. In Altman’s 1970 film, she was a far less nuanced figure, a caricature popular mainly for her sexual exploits and nicknamed “Hot Lips.”

The movie even included a memorable scene where a microphone planted under her bed broadcasted her private moments to the entire camp.

Sally Kellerman played the role in the film, but when Swit took over for the TV adaptation, she reshaped Houlihan into a multi-dimensional, strong woman who defied the original stereotype.

Loretta Swit’s transformation of Houlihan mirrored the cultural shifts of the 1970s, especially the rise of feminism. She actively worked with the writers to soften the character’s one-dimensional traits and to bring out her intelligence, vulnerabilities, and growth over time.

“I tried to play her as a real person, even if it meant hurting the jokes,” Swit once explained. She saw Houlihan not as a static figure but as someone constantly evolving, shaped by the traumas and experiences she endured.

Outside *M*A*S*H*, Swit’s career spanned other notable appearances in films like ‘Race with the Devil’ and ‘S.O.B.’, as well as guest roles on TV favorites such as ‘The Love Boat’. She also briefly played Christine Cagney in the pilot for the groundbreaking crime drama ‘Cagney & Lacey’.