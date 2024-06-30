Throwback: Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone’s achievements

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, a power couple in Bollywood, have captivated fans with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance. Their relationship has been a beacon of inspiration for many, showcasing a perfect blend of mutual respect, admiration, and deep love.

In a heartwarming throwback video, Ranveer Singh’s words about his wife’s achievements perfectly encapsulate the essence of their relationship. With genuine pride and affection, he said, “I feel good when people tell me that I allowed the other actor to shine. That’s just who I am. I can’t be any other way. I have always been this secure person. I feel very happy for my wife when she achieves. There’s nobody more proud than me.”

Ranveer’s heartfelt expression of joy and pride for Deepika’s successes is a beautiful testament to their strong bond. It’s not just about being a supportive husband; it’s about celebrating each other’s triumphs as if they were their own. This level of respect and admiration sets a high standard for relationships.

Their love story began on the sets of “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” (2013), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their sizzling chemistry in the film quickly blossomed into a real-life romance. Since then, they have delivered stunning performances together in blockbuster films like “Bajirao Mastani” (2015) and “Padmaavat” (2018), further cementing their status as Bollywood’s golden couple.

Ranveer’s public display of pride in Deepika’s achievements is a refreshing reminder of what a healthy, loving relationship looks like. It’s not about competition but about uplifting each other. His genuine happiness for her successes, coupled with his own secure persona, makes their relationship all the more endearing.

The way Ranveer speaks about Deepika reflects a mature and loving partnership. It’s no wonder that fans and fellow actors look up to them as the ultimate relationship goals. Their journey together, from co-stars to life partners, has been a beautiful narrative of love, respect, and mutual growth.

In a world where celebrity relationships are often scrutinized and short-lived, Ranveer and Deepika stand out as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Their story reminds us that true love and respect can indeed go hand in hand, creating a powerful and enduring bond. As they continue to shine both on and off the screen, their fans can’t help but gush over this power couple.