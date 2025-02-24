‘My Melbourne’ trailer OUT—Anthology set for India release on THIS date

The much-anticipated trailer of ‘My Melbourne’, an anthology film directed by acclaimed filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir, has finally been released. The film, which weaves together four deeply personal stories set against the backdrop of Melbourne, will hit Indian theatres on March 14, 2025.

‘My Melbourne’ is more than just a cinematic experience—it is an emotional exploration of identity, resilience, and human connection. Inspired by real-life incidents, the four narratives tackle themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability, bringing forward voices that are often unheard.

Advertisement

1. Nandini (Directed by Onir) – This story revolves around Indraneel, a queer Indian man who travels to Melbourne to reconnect with his estranged father while completing an important ritual. As they navigate their fractured relationship, the story unfolds into a touching tale of forgiveness, love, and healing.

Advertisement

2. Jules (Directed by Arif Ali, creatively helmed by Imtiaz Ali) – Newlywed Sakshi’s life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Jules, a homeless woman. Their bond challenges social barriers and highlights the power of human connection, proving that friendships can blossom in the most unlikely places.

3. Emma (Directed by Rima Das) – Emma, a talented but self-doubting deaf dancer, struggles with discrimination and insecurities. However, a chance encounter with another deaf dancer transforms her journey, helping her embrace her uniqueness and build confidence through dance.

4. Setara (Directed by Kabir Khan) – Based on a true story, this segment follows a 15-year-old Afghan girl who flees the Taliban with her family and starts afresh in Melbourne. Despite past trauma and family struggles, she finds solace in cricket, using the sport as a means to reclaim her sense of identity and belonging.

The newly released trailer offers a compelling first look at the film, immersing viewers in the vibrant streets of Melbourne. The opening scene introduces a young woman grappling with workplace pressures, her anxiety manifesting as she fumbles with a pan of food.

Moments later, the screen transitions to a deaf ballerina moving gracefully, a father and son struggling with their emotions, and an Afghan girl finding hope in cricket.

Adding a layer of authenticity, ‘Setara’ features a lead actress who plays herself, bringing her real-life journey to the screen.