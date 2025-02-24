Paresh Rawal reveals Kartik Aaryan was initially roped in for ‘Hera Pheri 3’ for THIS role

Since the announcement of ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ fans’ energies have been on a new high. Fans will once again see the OG trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, come together. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the mothership title has gained a cult status over the years. Around three years ago, Paresh Rawal revealed that Kartik Aaryan was going to be a part of the third instalment. Now, the actor reveals that the storyline has changed and the ‘Chandu Champion’ actor is no more a part of the project.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh Rawal addressed his previous comment. He revealed that the makers brought Kartik Aaryan on board for an earlier version of ‘Hera Pheri 3′. However, the makers shelved the film. “Vo kahani alag thi tabhi, isko Raju samajh kar pakad kar laaye the, ye alag hi kirdar tha. (That was a different story then. And he was brought for the role of Raju. But it was actually a different character).”

Talking about the role Kartik was going to play, he iterated that the actor was not going to replace Akshay Kumar’s iconic Raju. “Kahani alag ho gayi, abhi Priyadarshan aa rahe hain. (The story has changed now, and Priyadarshan has joined the project).”

Meanwhile, the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise found its inception in 2000. The film emerged as a genre-defining film boasting a massive fandom. Fans hail the title as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The comedy flick was brought to life with the ace trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Raval. Additionally, the second instalment made its way in 2006 and continued the signature essence of the film.

Priyadarshan teased ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after Akshay Kumar wished the filmmaker with an endearing post. On the post, Priyadarshan replied, Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?”. Soon, Akshay expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He posted, “Sir!!! Your birthday, and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri. @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir.”

Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ? https://t.co/KQRdbKMu3D — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) January 30, 2025