My Melbourne: Indian film wins big at UK Asian Film Festival

The anthology film ‘My Melbourne’ has taken home top honours at the 27th UK Asian Film Festival, grabbing not just the Best Film award but also a Special Festival Award for ‘Longing and Belonging’ at the 2025 Tongues on Fire Flame Awards.

This isn’t just another trophy win—it’s a celebration of storytelling that cuts across borders. Directed by four of India’s most respected filmmakers—Imtiaz Ali, Onir, Rima Das, and Kabir Khan—’My Melbourne’ weaves together four unique tales that explore identity, displacement, and human connection in a multicultural world.

Each story in the film brings a fresh voice and a personal touch, spotlighting experiences that often go untold. What makes this project even more special is its collaboration between Indian directors and emerging Australian filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. It’s cinema with heart—and a whole lot of soul.

Reacting to the international recognition, Imtiaz Ali said the film was a “deeply enriching experience” and added, “To see it being honoured in this way reaffirms the importance of stories that explore human emotions beyond geographical limits.” For him, this wasn’t just about awards—it was about emotional truths that resonate no matter where you’re from.

Onir, known for his sensitive and socially aware storytelling, expressed how personal the project felt. “This project was close to my heart because it gave us the opportunity to tell stories that matter,” he said. “I’m humbled and proud to be part of this beautiful journey.”

Kabir Khan, whose films often carry a strong emotional undercurrent, added, “Cinema has the power to bridge cultures and foster empathy, and ‘My Melbourne’ is a testament to that.” He called the project meaningful and was happy that it received acknowledgement on a global stage.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the film’s producer, summed it up best: “’My Melbourne’ is a labour of love that celebrates authentic diverse voices and lived experiences. These awards are not just wins for the film, but for every story of identity, resilience, and community it represents.”