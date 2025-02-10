‘My Melbourne’ by Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir to release on March 14

‘My Melbourne’, an anthology directed by some of India’s finest filmmakers, is ready to make its Indian theatrical debut on March 14.

This deeply poignant and thought-provoking collection, comprising four short films, addresses powerful themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability.

The anthology, which will screen in PVR Cinemas across the country, is a collaborative effort by directors Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir.

The four films in ‘My Melbourne’ — ‘Nandini’ by Onir, ‘Setara’ by Kabir Khan, ‘Emma’ by Rima Das, and ‘Jules’ by Arif Ali — tackle the complexity of human experiences while remaining grounded in the universal themes of identity and belonging.

Set in Melbourne, Australia, the stories bring to the fore deeply personal yet globally relevant narratives. The anthology’s format ensures it speaks to a wide and diverse audience, with the films presented in a range of languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan.

Kabir Khan, one of the directors, shared his thoughts on the power of storytelling: “Stories have the power to connect people across borders, and ‘My Melbourne’ does just that.” His short film ‘Setara’ is inspired by the real-life journey of a woman named Setara, who plays herself in the film. This personal story focuses on resilience and identity, themes that resonate deeply with the universal human experience. “It has been an enriching experience working on this project,” said Kabir.

Imtiaz Ali, who creatively guided ‘Jules’, explained that the anthology is a testament to cinema’s ability to unite cultures. “Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor to this anthology,” he said. ‘My Melbourne’ blends various narratives seamlessly while maintaining a shared vision of inclusivity. “It’s rare to see a project that so effectively combines diverse storytelling while staying true to its essence,” he added.

Rima Das, the director behind ‘Emma’, expressed her passion for telling stories that deeply connect with the human spirit. “’Emma’ is a profoundly personal film,” she said, “It explores the essence of human connection and the strength to overcome limitations.” She described ‘My Melbourne’ as an immersive experience that celebrates cultural diversity while exploring personal struggles. “These stories strive to craft a cinematic journey that is both intimate and universally resonant,” Rima said.

Onir, director of ‘Nandini’, shared his thoughts on the film’s social significance. “For me, storytelling is about bringing marginalized voices to the forefront,” he said. ‘Nandini’ focuses on themes of representation and identity, which, according to Onir, are more critical than ever. “Being part of ‘My Melbourne’ was a profoundly moving experience, and I am proud to contribute to a film that speaks of acceptance and self-discovery,” he added.