My career was over before it started: PeeCee

Global star Priyanka Chopra is making headlines these days as she shared how her career was nearly over because of her botched nose surgery.

On the Howard Stern Show, the actress revealed that it was a dark phase. “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.”

PeeCee shared that after she won the Miss Universe title in 2000, she visited a doctor to find out why she was having respiratory problems and had a persistent head cold.

The doctors reportedly discovered a polyp – a tissue growth – in the actress’ nasal cavity and recommended surgery to get it removed.

However, Priyanka claimed that the surgeon cut the bridge of her nose inadvertently during the procedure, changing the appearance of her face.

She added that following the incident, she was sacked from three projects and felt as though her career was over before it even started.

Despite being hesitant to go under the knife again, Priyanka’s late dad Ashok Chopra encouraged her to get corrective surgery.

“I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,” she confessed. “He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Fashion star expressed her gratitude to Director Anil Sharma for having faith in her and supporting her in the face of opposition. She made her debut with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.’

She said: “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker (Anil Sharma) was very kind … He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.”

Talking about her work, Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen with Richard Madden in Citadel, an ambitious spy thriller on Prime Video.