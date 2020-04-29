Our industry has always been vocal about newcomers. It’s moreover like a roller-coaster ride for the new talents to come in and make space for themselves in the town. If you are lucky enough to make it, you are the hero tonight but if you failed to do so, you will be in the dark. Continuous struggle and determination can only help you to be the star of the evening.

Recently, we came across such a person whose continuous hardwork and determination has led him to become a singer. And now, the person has released his debut album “Tere Vaare”.

We are talking about Ayaan Sharma who recently shared his inside story about being a small-town boy to becoming a singer. Since his childhood, he has been inclined towards the creative industry. But hailing from Manali and not having the right expertise or availability back in those days, Ayaan was quite confused if he would want to opt it as a career.

According to Ayaan, those days, probably 15 years back, people used to consider industry as a real gamble. He added, “If you hit the jackpot, you’re there but for how long? It’s a real deal being in it, saturation on one level is what makes you presentable in the industry.“

Seeing the ongoing situation then, Ayaan thought of making a backup plan and went to Switzerland to pursue Hotel Management. “Post studies, when I came back to India, my father gave me the opportunity to shift to Mumbai and polish my skills in acting,” Ayaan said.

But before anything happened, he managed to get a wonderful opportunity to assist a Bollywood feature film that helped him to get some exposure. Soon after the movie wrapped up, Ayaan shifted to Mumbai and took acting classes.

Thereafter, he started taking voice modulation classes and through this, managed to gain confidence that he can sing. He continued his practice sessions. After the round of sessions, he managed to get two lines to sing.

“In January 2020 I met a lyricist in Delhi, who then gave me two lines to sing, I was bad in coming up with a rhythm. But when I told him about my fear he said “I am the audience, I am liking it,” which gave me confidence and made me to take the project ahead. I then took classes for the first time in life for a month before I got infront of the mic for recording,” Ayaan added.

According to him, while going through the whole process, he has a clear thing in mind that being from a small town, he has to prove it to everyone that not having the right ambience for a career-field you want to pursue is not an excuse as there is no limit to anything that you dream or wish to do.

“I was even told I won’t be able to make it, so I did it. To break that belief, I came up with a peppy Punjabi track titled ‘Tere Vaare’, which is now trending superbly on social media and is streaming on all major music platforms, “ said Ayaan.

He further revealed his future plans. On the work front, he will be continuing with his music production and also has a feature film in his kitty, which will be releasing next year., depending on the lockdown extension.

Ayaan also ends up giving a wonderful message to all the people out there, facing similar situations in their life. “Always Remember, if someone says you can’t do it, that’s when you have to push your limits and that’s when you really start knowing yourself that how desperately you are wanting to make it and how ambitious and disciplined you are towards your goals. Stay positive, stay in the moment whether good or bad, take it as a challenge. Don’t wish for challenges but don’t back out if one hits hard,” added the singer.

Watch the video