The Madan Lal Sharma Foundation, founded in March 2020 in the memory of Late Madan Lal Sharma, in Kullu Manali, Himachal Pradesh, has started an initiative to make available Internet connectivity via Wi-Fi network in villages so that children can study online, especially since most of the classes are being held online and there are many students who are not able to attend them due to lack of Internet connections.

The man behind this initiative, Ayaan Sharma, is a former filmmaker who has been engaged in multiple welfare activities especially during the pandemic induced lockdown in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu-Manali.

Ayaan Sharma, through the Madan Lal Sharma Foundation, which is named in the memory of his late grandfather, has been involved in multiple welfare activities in Kullu-Manali.

The Madan Lal Sharma Foundation has successfully installed automatic hand sanitiser dispersal machines and distributed sanitisers to the people.

It also conducted a health monitoring programme for the local police personnel by installing Glucometers, BP monitors, Oxymeters, and weighing scales across police stations. This was done to facilitate the early detection of stress and lifestyle-induced conditions.

“I want to help the community by creating a Wi-Fi network around villages so that the houses or areas could get hotspot where they end up saving money on recharges. Children in many villages are not able to pursue their studies due to a lack of funds and services that they could get. Hence I decided to raise funds for the purpose under my grandfather’s foundation that I have formed,” said Ayaan.