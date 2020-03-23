Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to come up with their first collaboration “Bhula Dunga” on March 24th. The duo has always managed to create much buzz among their fans, everytime they come together. This has been proved enough with the #SidNaaz being trending on social media handle every now and then.

The duo has a huge fan base, who yearn to catch a glimpse of them together. And ever since ‘SidNaaz’ has announced their first project after BB 13, fans cannot contain their excitement. With each passing day, the makers have been releasing either look or new poster from their music video by Darshan Raval.

Recently, a new picture of the SidNaaz is making rounds on the internet. In the picture, one can see duo recreating Kajol (Anjali) and Salman (Aman) iconic scene from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sidharth Shukla can be seen pulling Shehnaaz Gill closer towards him with her dupatta.

This picture happens to be from the duo’s latest photoshoot. Meanwhile, “Bhula Dunga” will be released on March 24, 2020. Three looks from the much-awaited song have been released to date. Their collaboration has already created a storm on social media.

