Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjianii has unveiled his version of Maha Mrityunjaya mantra, which he describes as a prayer from him to Lord Shiva to protect everyone at a time when people are hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been listening to Shankar Sahney’s version of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra since many years and it is a prayer that I really love and recite regularly,” said Shekhar.

“During this lockdown period, I’ve been praying for the well-being of humanity with the hope that this difficult time will pass. Here’s my version of Maha Mrityunjaya mantra – a prayer from me to Lord Shiva to protect all of us,” added the artiste, who had earlier come up with his own rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Shekhar’s version of Maha Mrityunjaya mantra has been released by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

“We have been in the devotional market space since the time my father (Gulshan Kumar) started the company. With the blessings of Lord Mahadev, we are excited to release this version of Maha Mrityunjaya mantra in Shekhar’s voice,” said Bhushan.

“We hope the mantra will bring about positive change during this tough time of the coronavirus pandemic that humanity at large is grappling with,” he added.