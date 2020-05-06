Singing sensation Neha Kakkar, along with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, is all set to be a part of the new singing show ‘Ghar Ghar Singer’, a show through which they will hunt for India’s first-ever lockdown singing superstar.

The reality show will showcase the contestants giving auditions from their respective homes. Also, one will see Neha Kakkar along with Tony and Sonu having fun in their homes, reported IANS.

“Not only will we entertain the viewers with an insight into our lifestyle, but also change the contestants’ lives forever. The fact that my siblings Tony and Sonu are also part of the show makes it even more special,” said Neha.

“We’ve always said that we’d collaborate if something special comes our way and Zee TV came up with this one-of-its-kind concept that we couldn’t say no to. The COVID-19 lockdown has not been easy for anyone and we are here to entertain the audience by trying to find India’s finest singing sensations from different corners of the country, all auditioning from the confines of their homes, recording their voices on their own mobile phones,” she added.

Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar is super-excited about his new role as a judge; reason being it’s the first time that he will judge a full-fledged singing reality show.

“Personally, I am looking forward to hearing these talented singers auditioning for us from the comfort of their homes and not only will I be imparting my knowledge to them, but also learning so much about the art from them. ‘Ghar Ghar Singer’ will also mark the first time when Sonu, Neha and I will be on the same judges’ panel and we will definitely try to entertain the audience. We three share a great rapport, so I am sure the viewers will enjoy seeing us and taking a look at our lives,” Tony added.

Ghar Ghar Singer will premiere soon on Zee TV.