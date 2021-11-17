Morgan Wallen announces return to touring after racial slur controversy

Following the controversy of the racial slur of the music star Morgan Wallen, he is heading back to touring.

He announced ‘The Dangerous Tour’ in his Twitter handle, which expects him to be on road for nearly about eight months in 2022. He stated, “Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market.”

The tour commences on 3rd February in Evansville, Indiana, and will terminate on 24th September at LA’s Staples Center. There are few stops in between that include gigs at New York’s Madison Square Garden on February 9 and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 17. His trek will reach up to 46 cities in all.

Although there is no mention of Live Nation (which currently faces some battles of its own, facing lawsuits in the wake of the Astroworld disaster) in the announcement of his official tour, it is the promoter for most if not all of the dates on the seven-month-plus swing, as per Variety’s report.

The friend and frequent co-writer of Wallen, Hardy will be joining the tour on nearly all of the shows, with Larry Feet, which is considered to be an additional opening act on most.

Within the music industry, Wallen’s agency status has been a source of considerable intrigue within the industry of music in recent weeks. As Wallen was caught revealing on his video saying the N-word in early February of this year, he was dropped as a client by WME.

However, this month got another revelation that WME had booked a few shows for Wallen when the agency claimed that these were concerts that had been on Wallen’s schedule beforehand, prior pandemic postponements that it was obligated to follow through on.

According to a subsequent report, a WME agent, Austin Neal was booking this 2022 tour for him independently without being in the auspices of WME. There has been speculation that Austin Neal might go out on his own and form a new agency in order to book Wallen and others.

Wallen has been warmly welcomed by the country radio after it had taken off the airwaves for a few months at most of the stations in the wake of the N-word scandal. His current single, ‘Sand in My Boots’, is currently at No. 15 after 19 weeks.

So far Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ remains the most successful album of 2021.

Wallen is still banned from attending the American Music Awards on November 21 despite the tour announcement.

(With inputs from ANI)