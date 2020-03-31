Amidst the Coronavirus scare, the entire country is fighting a grave battle. PM Modi has started an initiative titled as PM CARES Fund wherein he has invited donations from the citizens to support this fight against the deadly health scare.

People from all across the nation including business tycoons, celebs and many more are doing their bit to strengthen our fight. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has also joined the bandwagon and decided to donate an amount of his income for the cause.

The Udta Punjab actor took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to the PM relief fund.

Talking about his donation, Diljit asserted that it should be our priority to help the country in this crisis situation. “Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan,” he added.

I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4IbxvSCN2G — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 30, 2020

Interestingly, the Punjabi singer-turned-actor has joined the league of his Good Newwz star Akshay Kumar and others like Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kapil Sharma etc.