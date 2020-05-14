Iconic singer Asha Bhosle has launched her YouTube channel ‘Asha Bhosle Official’ on Wednesday. With this, she has completed 800 subscribers within 24 hours of launching.

Bhosle launches the channel with a new song, “Main Hoon“, on the occasion of the 64th birthday of the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

https://t.co/zAHaetPArO Happy to announce the launch of my YouTube Channel with the world wide release of – Main Hoon – on the occasion of Sri Sri Ravishankarji’s 64th birthday on 13th May 2020 at 9 pm IST. I will soon be regularly posting videos here. Do subscribe 🙏🏼 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 12, 2020

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Bhosle said “I’ll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my official YouTube channel. So do subscribe if you don’t want to miss out!”

https://t.co/Y0zaA2ijnV Premiering today on my newly launched YouTube channel Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji Birthday Song by Asha Bhosle I’ll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my channel so do subscribe if you don’t want to miss out — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 13, 2020

She has released the song at 9 pm on Wednesday night.

Bhosle is one of the living legends of the Indian playback world. Along with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, and late musical titans Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, she is counted among the greatest playback voices in Bollywood. The Government of India honoured her with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.