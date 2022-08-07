Adnan Sami says ‘Alvida’ to sweet temptations, asks celebs to join him

Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who is enjoying the positive response to his latest track “Alvida”, recently bid farewell to his sugar rushes. The “Teri Yaad Aati Hai” hitmaker has given up on desserts.

Via an Instagram reel, he bid goodbye to his favourite Baklava cheesecake while the song “Alvida” played in the background.

Interestingly he has also nominated some of his industry friends like Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, Mini Mathur and Shaan to participate in the same and take the challenge forward to which these celebrities have dropped their comments.

Sonu Nigam commented: “Hahahaha, I know how many other loves of your life you have said Alvida to reach where you are, to be what you are Incredibly proud of you.”

Mini Mathur’s comment read: “I am to say Alvida to resolutions that take me away from what I truly enjoy….Dinners at your place for once.”

In an earlier social media activity too, Adnan had stirred a pot when he said ‘Alvida’ to Instagram as he archived all content and left nothing on his feed except a post that read, “Alvida”.

Sami hails from Pakistan but was raised and educated in the UK. It was in 2016 that he acquired Indian citizenship. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music. His most notable instrument is the piano.