5 lakh to sing Kannada songs to spread love for language

In a unique programme to promote Kannada language, the Karnataka government has called upon the people to join the musical programme in which five lakh people across the state will simultaneously sing three songs on Thursday (Oct 28).

The department of Kannada and Culture is organising the musical feat in coordination with all 31 district administrations, overseas Kannada associations and private organisations. The programme has been organised ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations to mark unification of all Kannada speaking regions.

Three popular Kannada songs penned by famous poets Raastrakavi Kuvempu, Nisar Ahmad and lyricist Hamsalekha will be sung on Thursday (Oct 28) at 11 a.m. by five lakh people.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is participating with all bureaucrats and staff members in the singing programme from Vidhana Soudha. The programme will also be held near High Court, at all government offices, schools and colleges, opposite Mysuru palace, at Hampi world heritage site, engineering and medical colleges.

The people have also been urged to take part in the programmes at all bus stops, auto stands and industrial areas. The government has appointed a nodal officer for every district.

The programme is also organised at all airports of Karnataka and music troupes will perform songs in all metro trains at the same time.

People can join the programme online to participate. “Barisu Kannada dimdivava”, “Jogada Siri Belakinalli” and “Huttidare Kannada Nnadal Huttabeku” songs are chosen for performance.

Minister for Culture V. Sunil Kumar who is taking keen interest in organising the special programme said, Kannadigas from all over the world have extended their support and helped the government in implementing it.