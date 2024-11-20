‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ roars with India’s top stars in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu versions

The excitement is building as ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, the much-anticipated cinematic spectacle, prepares to make its grand debut across India on December 20, 2024.

This epic tale, which delves into the legendary rise of Mufasa as the iconic king of the Pride Lands, promises to capture the hearts of audiences with a fresh narrative and a dazzling visual experience.

But what’s making this release even more special? The voices behind the characters are some of the biggest stars from across the country.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s name attached to the Hindi version of Mufasa has already set social media abuzz. The King of Bollywood himself is voicing the mighty Mufasa, and his involvement has sent anticipation levels soaring.

Not far behind is Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Telugu cinema, who lends his voice to the iconic lion in the Telugu version.

In Tamil, Arjun Das, known for his powerful screen presence, steps into the role, completing an ensemble of celebrated voices for this international film franchise.

This star-studded cast doesn’t stop at Mufasa. Each of the dubbed versions features top-tier talent. It ensures that fans in every region of India get a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.

In the Hindi version, the film boasts a lineup that includes Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, Aryan Khan as Simba (Mufasa’s son), and even young AbRam Khan as the cub version of Mufasa. Joining them are seasoned actors like Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki, among others.

The Tamil version features Arjun Das as Mufasa, with Ashok Selvan voicing Taka. Robo Shankar is the voice of Pumbaa, and Singam Puli of Timon. The talented M. Nasser voices the role of Kiros, while VTV Ganesh brings Rafiki to life in his own distinct style.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version brings in Mahesh Babu as Mufasa. Brahmanandam joins as the lovable Pumbaa and Ali as the mischievous Timon. The film also features Satyadev as Taka and Ayyappa P. Sharma as Kiros, adding to the star-studded ensemble cast.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ promises a reimagined experience of the beloved Disney classic. It offers a backstory of Mufasa’s rise to power.

The film introduces audiences to an orphaned cub named Mufasa and his unlikely journey to becoming the revered king of the Pride Lands, alongside a group of unforgettable characters, including Taka, the sympathetic lion, and their extraordinary adventures. Rafiki is the storyteller, narrating this emotional and inspiring saga.