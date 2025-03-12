Mrunal Thakur poses an intriguing question about sushi during her workout session

Maintaining a perfect physique is a crucial requirement in the entertainment industry these days. Mrunal Thakur also used social media to share an insight into her recent workout session.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself sweating it out on the cycling machine. The ‘Sita Ramam’ actress also asked a fun question to the netizens “What did sushi A say to sushi B….”, the stunner asked.

Advertisement

Answering her own question, she added, ..”What’s up B…..”.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Mrunal shared a glimpse into the shoot for her upcoming flick “Dacoit” in Hyderabad.

The diva took to her IG handle and shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the set. She posted a couple of photos and tagged co-star Adivi Sesh and producer Supriya Yarlagadda. The photographs depict two hands making a heart pose.

Mrunal has been treating her InstaFam with behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot. Earlier, she dropped a fun video of herself singing along to the popular Dhanush’s hit song “Why This Kolaveri Di” while cruising in her car. She went on to explain that she and her team decided to groove to the track since they missed out on doing their usual pack-up dance.

Talking about Mrunal’s professional commitments, she is presently busy with “Dacoit” where she will be seen romancing Adivi Sesh. Touting to be a pan-India drama, the project will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role.

Made under the direction of Shaneil Deo, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

“Dacoit” narrates the tale of an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to ensnare her, the narrative unfolds into a gripping and emotionally charged journey of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Additionally, Mrunal’s lineup further includes the much-awaited sequel, “Son of Sardaar 2,” alongside Ajay Devgn.