Mrunal Thakur enjoys ‘Turkish eggs kinda day’

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently gave her fans a peek into her culinary adventures.

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star shared a picture of a plated dish of Turkish eggs with bread. The dish, which originates from Turkey, features poached eggs served over a bed of creamy yogurt and topped with a drizzle of spiced melted butter, often garnished with herbs like dill or parsley.

Alongside the picture, Thakur wrote, “Turkish eggs kinda day.”

The Jersey actress had previously shared a post about catching flights, not feelings. On Sunday, she posted a collage featuring a series of pictures where she was seen making goofy and light-hearted faces, showcasing her fun and carefree side. In her signature playful style, Mrunal captioned the post, “Catching flights, not feelings.” In the images, the actress wore headphones as she struck different goofy poses aboard a flight.

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur began her acting journey in 2012 with the TV drama “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan.” She quickly became a household name with memorable roles in shows like “Arjun” and “Kumkum Bhagya,” where she played the role of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap.

Transitioning to films, Mrunal has delivered remarkable performances in critically acclaimed projects such as Hrithik Roshan’s “Super 30,” “Batla House,” “Dhamaka,” and the widely loved “Sita Ramam.” She also made waves with her role in the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier this year, Mrunal was spotted filming in Uttarakhand for an untitled romantic project with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress has a slate of high-profile films lined up. She is set to star in “Son of Sardaar” opposite Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy project alongside Varun Dhawan, helmed by David Dhawan. Additionally, she will feature in the much-anticipated film “Pooja Meri Jaan.”