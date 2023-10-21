Mouni Roy to Host Indian Edition of ‘Temptation Island’

Popular actor Mouni Roy is set to host the Indian adaptation of the American dating reality series ‘Temptation Island’.

The show’s teaser was unveiled by Jio Cinema, featuring Mouni Roy introducing the audience to what they can anticipate from the show.

In the clip, Mouni says, “Relationships ka hoga ab ultimate test. Aa raha hai Temptation Island. Yahaan couples aur paas aayenge ya kisi aur ke pyaar mein dub jaayenge?” (Translation: “Now, relationships will face the ultimate test. ‘Temptation Island’ is coming. Will the couples stay faithful, or will they get entangled in someone else’s love?”)

‘Temptation Island’ offers a distinctive opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate test of relationships. The format involves couples putting their relationships to the test in an enchanting tropical paradise. Like in its other versions, participants will face temptations to explore new romances as they willingly separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with allure.

The show’s first season originally aired in 2001. This marks the first time that this show will be hosted and presented in India.

The Indian version of the show is set to premiere on November 3. While the names of the contestants have not been disclosed yet, the anticipation is already building among fans and reality TV enthusiasts.

