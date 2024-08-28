Monalisa embraces typecasting challenge in ‘Shamshaan Champa’

Actress Monalisa, known for her striking performances in the supernatural genre, is back in the spotlight with her role as Mohini in the much-anticipated show ‘Shamshaan Champa’. The series marks her return as television’s quintessential ‘daayan’ and has sparked considerable excitement among her fans.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, has a rich history in both Bhojpuri cinema and Indian television. She has built a diverse career with roles in films like ‘Ranbhoomi’ and ‘Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare’, as well as TV shows such as ‘Laal Banarasi’ and ‘Nazar 2’. Her versatility has received wide acknowledgement, though recently she has been grappling with the challenge of being typecast.

In a candid discussion, Monalisa addressed the issue of typecasting, particularly within the realm of negative roles. She reflected on her career, noting that despite her extensive work in positive roles, it’s the fewer negative roles that seem to define her current public image. “As an actor, exploring various characters is crucial for growth,” she stated. “I’ve portrayed 125 positive roles without being confined to a specific type, but after just a few negative roles, people began to see me primarily in that light. I choose to see this positively—it means my performance is making an impact and that I am being recognized for such roles.”

Monalisa also expressed a desire for more variety within negative roles. “I’d like to do at least 50-60 negative roles before having firmly typecast image. Even within these roles, I strive to bring different shades and depths to each character,” she explained.

Her current role in ‘Shamshaan Champa’ represents a fresh challenge for her. The show presents her in a new guise, with unique powers and a distinctive look that sets her apart from her previous portrayals. “This role is different from anything I’ve done before,” Monalisa shared. “It gives me the opportunity to explore a new facet of my craft. I thoroughly enjoy taking on new challenges, as they offer me fresh experiences and help me grow as an artist.”

Beyond her acting career, Monalisa has also made notable appearances in popular reality shows, including her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Her film credits span a variety of genres, with roles in movies like ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ and ‘Blackmail’. Despite the challenges of typecasting, Monalisa remains enthusiastic about her work and looks forward to continuing her journey in the entertainment industry.

‘Shamshaan Champa’ airs on Shemaroo Umang, promising to offer fans an exciting blend of supernatural drama and Monalisa’s compelling performance.