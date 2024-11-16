Mohanlal’s debut directorial ‘Barroz’ to release on Christmas Day

The much-anticipated debut directorial venture of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, ‘Barroz’, is set to hit the screens this Christmas. The announcement was made by acclaimed director Fazil, who is also the father of actor Fahad Fazil.

“‘Barroz’ is poised to create magic, much like Mohanlal’s early hits ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’ and ‘Manichitrathazhu’, both of which were released during Christmas,” said Fazil.

Interestingly, both those classics were directed by Fazil, with actress Shobana earning a National Award for her performance in ‘Manichitrathazhu’.

In ‘Barroz,’ Mohanlal not only directs but also plays the titular role. The ensemble cast includes Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Mark Kilian, with songs by young musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram. The cinematography is handled by ace cameraman Santosh Sivan, and production is backed by Antony Perumbavoor, known for his big-budget ventures.

Shot in 3D, the production of ‘Barroz’ commenced in 2021 but faced interruptions due to the resurgence of Covid-19. Filming took place in various locations within Kerala, across India, and internationally. The project, made on an extravagant budget exceeding Rs 100 crore, is one of the most expensive films in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The storyline revolves around Barroz, a mythical guardian entrusted with protecting a treasure left behind by the Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama. For over four centuries, Barroz awaits the rightful heir to claim the treasure. The unique premise, coupled with Mohanlal’s direction, has generated significant buzz in the industry.

Initially slated for an Onam release, the film faced delays due to its scale and complexities. However, Fazil’s recent announcement has confirmed that ‘Barroz’ will officially be released on December 25, making it a highly anticipated Christmas treat for fans of Mohanlal and Malayalam cinema.