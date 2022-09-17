Mission Everest: A biopic on mountaineer Sunita Hazra, who dared to win Mt. Everest

Mount Everest, the 29,029ft tall Himalayan peak, the highest peak in the world has always been the holy grail of mountaineers from around the globe. The magnificent peak has been the silent observer of thousands of dreams, unattainable endeavours and acts of valour. While many attempted, few dared to achieve their dreams.

In 2016, a team of four climbers from West Bengal set out for the Everest expedition. While three of them perished in the icy range, Sunita Hazra, the lone survivor scratched her name in the pages of history. Her journey on Everest replete with valour, agony and apathy will now be captured in the celluloid.

Debaditya Bandyopadhyay is directing “Mission Everest”, a biopic on mountaineer Sunita Hazra, the woman who dared to win Mt. Everest. Actress Chandreyee Ghosh steps into the shoes of Sunita Hazra, while the film also casts Megha Chowdhury, Deep Shankar Dey, Shantilal Mukherjee, Chaiti Ghosal and others.

The makers dropped the pulsating trailer of the film on Friday. The 2 minutes 37 seconds trailer is reckless and heart-rending. Produced by Camellia Productions and Creative Liberty, Mission Everest is slated to release on September 30, this Durga Puja.