As Shahid Kapoor wished Mira the very best this Christmas vacation, the latter seems to be enjoying with daughter Misha and family.

Mira Rajput shared pictures of her family vacation on Instagram that has fans wanting for more.

In a photograph of Misha along with her cousins that her mother shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Time capsule.”

In another photo, Mira can be seen with her mother-in-law Supriya Pathak and sister with a caption that says, “Nothing like family.”

Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in 2015 through a match made by their parents. The couple now are parents to two children-daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid had earlier spoken about his married life with Mira in an interview and had said, “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” as quoted by HT.

View this post on Instagram Time capsule 💫 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:03pm PST