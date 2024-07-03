Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate their love in style

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in “Stranger Things,” has shared a beautiful moment with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram. The newlyweds, who secretly tied the knot earlier this year, looked stunning as they attended a wedding together.

In the photo, Brown dazzled in a light purple strapless gown with a pleated bust, her hair flowing in wavy curls. She accessorized elegantly with a pearl pendant necklace, her engagement ring, and her wedding band. Beside her, Bongiovi, 22, exuded sophistication in a chic gray and white linen suit, with a white dress shirt unbuttoned at the top. Brown lovingly captioned the post, “my forever wedding date.”

Their secret wedding took place in mid-May, as confirmed by People magazine. The intimate ceremony was attended only by close family members, including Bongiovi’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, and Brown’s parents. The event was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown’s co-star from “Stranger Things.” The couple plans to hold a larger celebration later this year to share their joy with more friends and family.

Following their wedding, the newlyweds enjoyed a vacation in Florida, visiting Universal Studios in Orlando. Brown embraced her new marital status with a pair of denim shorts emblazoned with ‘wifey’ and a white hat reading ‘wife of the party.’ Bongiovi sported a similar cap, though its message remained unseen.

Brown and Bongiovi’s romance began in June 2021, and they have been inseparable ever since. Their journey together has been filled with love and shared adventures, culminating in their recent marriage.

This latest Instagram post not only showcases their stylish outfits but also highlights the deep bond and affection they share. Fans are happy to see the couple so happy and in love, and many have expressed their excitement for the bigger celebration to come.

Millie Bobby Brown continues to captivate audiences with her acting talents and her genuine, heartfelt moments shared on social media. Her relationship with Jake Bongiovi is a testament to their strong connection and the joy they find in each other’s company. As they move forward as a married couple, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their beautiful journey together.