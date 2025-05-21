Miley Cyrus on life after Hannah Montana: “I’m not as accessible anymore”

Miley Cyrus isn’t holding back when it comes to reflecting on how fame has changed her over the years—especially when it comes to her fans, after ‘Hannah Montana’.

In a recent candid chat, the pop star got honest about the shift in her connection with her audience since her ‘Hannah Montana’ days. Once the bubbly, ever-present Disney teen idol, Miley says her relationship with fans today looks—and feels—very different.

“When I was younger, I was kind of everyone’s friend,” she explained. “You could turn on ‘Hannah Montana’, hear me sing, see me on tour—it felt like I was everywhere, and super accessible.”

But the ‘Hannah Montana’ version of Miley Cyrus is in the past. As she’s grown up and transitioned into a more mature artist, she admits the dynamic has changed. While her music still resonates, she’s no longer in everyone’s living room after school—and that’s okay.

She even looked to Beyoncé as an example of how public figures evolve. “Beyoncé and I are really different,” Miley said. “Her fans see her as Queen Bey, almost like a global mother figure.”

She called the music icon “a goddess” and “a queen,” showing nothing but admiration for how Beyoncé balances fame and intimacy with her audience.

Despite the shift, Miley doesn’t view it as a loss. In fact, she sees it as growth. Her Disney past is something she embraces with pride. Accepting a Disney Legend award in 2024, she said, “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana.”

That chapter may be behind her, but Miley knows it laid the foundation for who she is now. She’s not trying to replicate the same connection she had as a teenager. She is creating something new, on her own terms.