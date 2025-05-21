Taylor Swift drops a major clue about ‘Reputation’ re-release, and swifties are buzzing

Swifties, brace yourselves—Taylor Swift just sent the internet into a frenzy again, and this time it involves a dystopian revolution, explosive drama, and a perfectly placed revenge anthem.

In the second-to-last episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 6, titled ‘Execution’, viewers were treated to a dramatic surprise: a reimagined version of ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ soundtracking one of the show’s most pivotal scenes.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right—Swift’s vengeful hit from her ‘Reputation’ era got a chillingly powerful revival right when June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) leads a fierce resistance against the oppressive regime of Gilead.

Advertisement

The haunting track kicks in as the red-cloaked handmaids move in coordinated rebellion, fire and fury all around. It’s not just another background score—it’s an electric jolt.

The lyrics, originally written during Taylor’s own personal battles with media narratives and public scrutiny, couldn’t feel more appropriate. In Gilead, these women are fighting to take back control.

In ‘Reputation’, Taylor Swift was doing much the same.

Elisabeth Moss, who not only stars as June but also serves as a producer on the Hulu series, called the song “perfect for the scene” in a conversation with ‘Billboard’.

She added it was “an honour” to include Taylor’s music in such a crucial moment of the story. No surprise there—Swift’s ability to soundtrack emotional upheaval is practically a superpower at this point.

This isn’t the first time ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ has popped up—fans may remember a teaser in Prime Video’s ‘Wilderness’—but this marks the first time we’ve heard a more extended cut used in a show’s storyline.

Why? Because there’s been long-standing buzz around when ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ will finally drop. With her first five re-recorded albums already out in the world, ‘Reputation’ and her debut album remain the final frontiers.

Fans have been dissecting Easter eggs and decoding cryptic clues for months, but this unexpected TV moment feels like a major step closer to the big reveal.